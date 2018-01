New Orleans Doc Gets 10 Years For Running Opioid ‘Pill Mill’

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 7:27 PM EST) -- A New Orleans doctor was sentenced Thursday to serve 10 years in prison and forfeit millions of dollars for running an opioid “pill mill” that attracted up to 70 patients a day, many coming from out-of-state and waiting eight hours for drugs, federal authorities said.



Dr. Frederick Floyd, 58, and his staff provided the accouterments of a real doctor’s visit, but getting a prescribed fix was the only intended result, according to a bill of information the U.S. Justice Department filed with the U.S. District Court...

To view the full article, register now.