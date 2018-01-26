Insurer, Chief Hit With £1M Fine Over Client Money Failings
One Call Insurance Services “inadvertently” used funds from its client money account to finance its own capital requirements, the FCA said. (AP) The FCA said on Friday that One Call Insurance Services Ltd. had breached regulations by failing to arrange adequate protection for client money it received as an insurance intermediary between January 2005...
