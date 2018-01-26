Gear Up To Fight Growing Cyberattack Threat, FCA Tells Firms
The watchdog said that financial services firms reported 69 "material" attacks in 2017. It said firms should minimize the harm from successful cyberattacks by protecting critical information and responding quickly to attacks.
“Firms should be able to detect attacks that are successful and know how to respond and recover,” Robin Jones, head of technology, resilience and...
