Gear Up To Fight Growing Cyberattack Threat, FCA Tells Firms

Law360, London (January 26, 2018, 6:39 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority on Friday urged firms to acknowledge that cyberattacks are becoming increasingly common and to put measures in place to contain disruption and protect vital data.



The watchdog said that financial services firms reported 69 "material" attacks in 2017. It said firms should minimize the harm from successful cyberattacks by protecting critical information and responding quickly to attacks.



“Firms should be able to detect attacks that are successful and know how to respond and recover,” Robin Jones, head of technology, resilience and...

