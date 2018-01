UK Chided For Failing To Collect Info Under VAT System

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- The European Commission on Thursday called out the U.K. for purportedly failing to share with other European Union countries bank account details for everybody registered in an EU-wide system for collecting value-added tax on broadcasting services, saying the practice violated administrative cooperation rules.



The commission, which is the EU’s executive arm, said in a brief notice that it decided to send a letter of formal notice to the U.K. on Thursday for allegedly failing to collect and transmit the account details for each taxable person registered...

