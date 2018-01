IP Group Of The Year: Goodwin Procter

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:50 PM EST) -- In two of the biggest intellectual property cases of 2017, Goodwin Procter LLP first convinced the U.S. Supreme Court that Varsity Brands could copyright its cheerleading uniforms, then helped Otto Trucking escape a bitter trade secrets dispute between Waymo and Uber over self-driving car technology, securing its spot among Law360’s Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



Goodwin Procter stepped in to advocate for Varsity Brands in its infringement suit against Star Athleta just as the case reached the high court in mid-2016 and faced the tall...

To view the full article, register now.