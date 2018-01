Trump Offers Murky Endorsement Of TPP Revival

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 12:53 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to open the door to revisiting the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a sprawling trade pact that he abandoned in the early days of his presidency after bashing it for nearly two years on the campaign trail.



Delivering a closely watched address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump discussed trade and eventually turned to the TPP, which made headlines earlier in the week as the remaining 11 members of the pact announced they’d reached a final agreement to sign off...

