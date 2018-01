Del. Justices Remand Citigroup Investor Suit

Law360, Wilmington (January 26, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- Relying on an uncommonly deployed “relief from judgment” rule, Delaware’s Supreme Court on Thursday sent back to Chancery Court a dismissed Citigroup Inc. shareholder suit seeking damages for costly episodes of alleged company fraud and mismanagement.



Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III had dismissed the suit last month, but the shareholders appealed and asked the justices on Jan. 18 to remand the case for arguments on reopening it. The request cited previously undisclosed Citigroup violations that netted the financial services firm a $70 million regulatory agency fine,...

