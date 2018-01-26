Texas High Court Won't Revisit Entergy Rate-Setting Fight

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday refused to rethink its 2017 decision against Entergy Texas Inc. that doomed the power company’s efforts to recover $40 million in “expected expenses” through rate hikes.



Without issuing an opinion, the high court let stand its September decision shutting down Entergy's appeal of lower-court rulings that backed the Public Utility Commission of Texas in the rate-setting dispute. The PUC had found that Entergy didn’t prove it was entitled to recover certain expenses it expected to incur beyond those it incurred...

