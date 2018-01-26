Trump's Immigration Road Map Has Attys Scrambling

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- Immigration attorneys say that individual and corporate clients alike are panicked by President Donald Trump’s legislative framework for an immigration compromise released Thursday, in particular its pledge to slash legal family-reunifying immigration.



Attorneys are advising their individual clients to immediately sponsor their extended family for visas or obtain legal status themselves while they still can. And American companies are seeking legal counsel on how to best respond to the uncertain political climate in their hiring decisions and as their current employees stand to lose their employment...

