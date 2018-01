NY, Minn. File Suit Over $1B ACA Funding Cut

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is unlawfully cutting more than $1 billion in Affordable Care Act funding for special health insurance plans in New York and Minnesota, the states charged in a lawsuit filed Friday.



The suit, filed in New York, federal court takes aim at funding cuts for the Basic Health Program, a special type of coverage for lower-income consumers. Only New York and Minnesota offer BHP coverage, and the cuts are related to terminated funding for so-called cost-sharing reductions that are...

To view the full article, register now.