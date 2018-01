EPA Formaldehyde Rule Delay 'Eviscerates' Law, Enviros Say

Law360, San Francisco (January 26, 2018, 10:28 PM EST) -- Environmental groups and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fought before a California federal judge Friday over whether the agency should be allowed to push back the deadline for the industry to comply with new formaldehyde emissions standards, with the groups arguing the delay effectively "eviscerates" the statute.



During a hearing in Oakland, the environmental groups’ attorney, Moneen Nasmith of Earthjustice, argued that Congress gave the EPA a deadline to implement new standards for formaldehyde emissions for three types of wood products, in order to prevent serious...

