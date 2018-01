Australia's WTO Wine Battle Against Canada Draws EU's Eyes

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 12:59 PM EST) -- The Australian government’s rare foray into the World Trade Organization dispute system to challenge Canadian rules on the retail sale of foreign wines has drawn the attention of the European Union, which asked to join the dispute as an observer, according to a WTO document published Friday.



Australia requested WTO consultations with Canada last week, marking the country’s first offensive dispute effort in Geneva in almost 15 years. Broadly, Australia has accused Canadian provinces of imposing a number of rules that make it more difficult for...

