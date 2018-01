4 Takeaways As NLRB Directors Decry Proposed Overhaul

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 7:49 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has reportedly proposed an operational overhaul that includes demoting the NLRB's largely autonomous regional directors and subjecting them to new layers of oversight, riling longtime employees who warned that the plan would hurt the agency and force out seasoned talent.



In a letter made available Thursday by Bloomberg Law, a committee of regional directors laid out their concerns to Robb, saying his proposal would have a "severe and negative impact on our agency and our stakeholders" and push...

To view the full article, register now.