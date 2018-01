Fresh Market Board Says Law Supports Toss Of Investor Suit

Law360, Wilmington (January 26, 2018, 10:30 PM EST) -- Directors of The Fresh Market Inc. told the Delaware Supreme Court in an answering brief filed late Thursday that the dismissal of an investor class action over the company’s $1.4 billion acquisition by Apollo Global Management LLC should be upheld because the lower court correctly applied the law.



In its brief, the directors say that Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III’s dismissal of the suit complied with state laws governing stock tender transactions and should therefore be affirmed on an appeal brought by the suing shareholders....

