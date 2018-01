Nigerian Accused Of Business Email Scam Extradited To NYC

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Nigerian national suspected in a large-scale business email billing scam faced charges of wire fraud and conspiracy on Friday after being extradited to New York from South Africa, six weeks after one of his countrymen was sentenced for similar crimes.



Onyekachi E. Opara of Lagos, Nigeria, 29, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew J. Peck and was detained after being brought into New York federal court. Prosecutors say Opara participated in the scams with David Chukwuneke Adindu, who pled guilty to charges of wire fraud...

To view the full article, register now.