NJ Charity Care Ruling Could Spark Uptick In Patient Claims

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court’s recent published opinion endorsing a wide definition of “emergency” hospital patients who qualify for state assistance with their bills could leave providers with a new influx of claims by patients who were previously denied this benefit and ended up paying out of pocket, attorneys said.



A three-judge Appellate Division panel in Newton Medical Center v. D.B. found on Jan. 17 that the hospital should have complied with the state Charity Care program’s application guidelines for emergency room admission in order to...

