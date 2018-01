British Owners Of Fla. Small Biz Sue USCIS For Denying Visas

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 5:53 PM EST) -- A Florida lawn care business and its British owners have accused U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Florida federal court of wrongly denying them E-2 investor visa extensions, claiming that a 50-percent stake each in the business is enough to prove they’re directing its operations.



LawnsMade4u co-owner Darren Richards said he was wrongly denied an extension of his visa, leading to his wife and children being denied extensions on their visas as well. The company, based in Kissimmee, Florida, is half-owned by Darren Richards and half-owned...

