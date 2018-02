5 Challenges For Attys In Doc-Patient Sex Assault Cases

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 2:46 PM EST) -- While bringing a suit against a doctor is rarely an easy task, filing a suit alleging a doctor sexually assaulted a patient carries unique challenges that set the cases apart from the standard medical malpractice case.



Though little research has been done on how prevalent doctor-patient assault may be, recent high-profile cases have shone a bright light on the issue, notably the case of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who has been accused of assault by more than 150 women. Nassar pled guilty to criminal charges...

