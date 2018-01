Mich. Nurses Off Hook In Employment Discrimination Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 26, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- Two nursing employees at the University of Michigan were freed from a discrimination suit brought by a nurse who was fired after she allegedly put a pillow over a patient’s face, according to a state appeals court ruling Thursday that found the nurses were immune from the claims.



Kimberly Rodriguez had alleged she was discriminated against when she was fired after an incident with a patient in 2014, according to the underlying case. Fellow University of Michigan employees Cathy Kendrick and Brianna Foster had been out...

