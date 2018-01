Expert's Resume Gap Dooms Dental Implant Suit: Conn. Panel

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:42 PM EST) -- A Connecticut appeals panel has upheld the dismissal of a patient's malpractice suit against an oral surgeon over an allegedly failed implant procedure, finding that an expert the patient provided was not qualified to speak on the subject because he is not a maxillofacial surgeon.



The appeals panel on Friday rejected patient Kate Doyle's argument that she had no method of discovering or verifying that her doctor, Brandon Kang, was an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in addition to being a licensed general dentist.



Doyle, who hoped...

