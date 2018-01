3rd Circ. Says Pa. School Is Immune From Retaliation Suit

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 26, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- In a precedential opinion Friday, the Third Circuit refused to revive a onetime Pennsylvania university executive’s whistleblower retaliation suit, saying that her comments about school budget misrepresentations were not constitutionally protected and that the state higher education system is shielded from such litigation.



A three-judge panel affirmed lower court rulings tossing claims brought by former West Chester University budget officer Colleen Bradley, saying she could not pursue a retaliation claim against her former supervisor, because those comments at a school committee meeting were “made pursuant to...

