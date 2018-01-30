False Missile Alert Stemmed From Drill Gone Bad, FCC Says

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- The Hawaii state employee who blasted out a false missile alert in mid-January did so because he misinterpreted an unannounced training exercise and believed the threat was real, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday.



According to a staff report presented during the FCC’s monthly open meeting, an unnamed warning officer at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency claims he missed a portion of an over-the-phone recording that repeated the word “exercise” before the text of the false alarm that was eventually transmitted to the island.



The state...

