Mylan Pradaxa Generic Delayed In Boehringer Patent Deal

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to hold off on its generic version of Boehringer Ingelheim’s blockbuster drug thinner Pradaxa as part of a patent infringement settlement cleared Friday by a New Jersey federal judge.



The details in the consent judgment and order of permanent injunction were sparse, stating only that Mylan agreed U.S. Patent No. 6,087,380 is valid and that Mylan agreed not to infringe the patent. The deal implies the companies have reached an agreement on when Mylan can move forward, but there was no...

To view the full article, register now.