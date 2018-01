Billionaire's £2B Buyout Bid For M&C Hotels Lapses

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:48 PM EST) -- Singapore billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s bid to take control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC has fallen apart, lapsing late last week following a move by minority shareholders to block his acquisition of the global hospitality management and real estate group valued at £2 billion ($2.8 billion).



The takeover attempt by Kwek, who serves as chairman of Millennium & Copthorne as well as executive chairman of M&C majority shareholder City Developments Ltd., failed because it won acceptances on the deal from only 47.14 percent of the...

