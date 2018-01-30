FCC Votes To Open Economics Office Over Dems' Objections

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted Tuesday to open a new Office of Economics and Analytics, despite criticism from Democratic leaders that the reorganization will create an echo chamber to prop up an industry-driven agenda.



In a 3-2 party-line vote, the agency decided to move forward with creating the new department involving about 100 economists, technologists and attorneys, according to FCC officials.



The office will comprise four units: an economic analysis unit, an industry analysis division, a division dedicated to resource auctions and a division dedicated to...

To view the full article, register now.