Expert Analysis

Deals And Due Diligence In The #MeToo Era

By Stephen Amdur, Julia Judish and Benjamin Asch January 29, 2018, 11:46 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 11:46 AM EST) -- The #MeToo campaign’s success in decreasing the stigma of reporting sexual harassment provides reason for optimism for those seeking to eliminate unchecked harassment and has removed the cloak of invulnerability that has protected many of the perpetrators. It also marks a turning point in the employer-employee dynamic; more than ever, companies are aware — as they should be — of the need to provide safe working environments to their employees.

The #MeToo movement has also, however, created a new and unfamiliar category of risk for potential...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular