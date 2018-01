Commerce Finalizes Duties On Steel Nails From Oman, Korea

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday made official an anti-dumping duty of more than 150 percent against a steel nail exporter from Oman, as well as minimal tariffs against exporters from South Korea, capping an administrative review of previously issued margins against manufacturers in those countries.



In a pair of notices published in the Federal Register, Commerce said its investigation of a period spanning from December 2014 to June 2016 found that steel nails had been dumped in the U.S. by two Korean producers —...

