Judge Won’t Step Aside In SEC’s Fair Finance Co. Fraud Case

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- The Indiana federal judge overseeing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s case against Timothy Durham and two other executives who were convicted and jailed for defrauding investors in Fair Finance Co. on Friday rejected Durham’s call to recuse herself over political and personal bias.



Durham was one of three men found guilty in the scam, which cost thousands of investors some $200 million. The SEC’s parallel case for money damages was revived in 2016, but with settlement talks continuing, Durham moved for U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson to...

To view the full article, register now.