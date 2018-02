Securities Group Of The Year: Cleary Gottlieb

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP deployed innovative strategies across a range of cases in 2017, including in a U.S. Supreme Court win for a group of banks caught up in Lehman Brothers’ historic 2008 bankruptcy and in decertifying an investor class suing Brazilian oil company Petrobras, landing it among Law360's Securities Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm’s core securities litigation team is based in New York, but the more than 20 litigation partners and counsel who work in this area are located around the...

