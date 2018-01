GST AutoLeather Nears Deal On DIP Funding And Sale Plans

Law360, Wilmington (January 26, 2018, 10:27 PM EST) -- Bankrupt vehicle upholstery maker GST AutoLeather Inc. told a Delaware judge Friday that issues over its post-petition funding and plans to sell off its assets had been largely resolved after an aborted attempt at gaining approval for the sale last week.



During a telephone status update, GST attorney Benjamin Rhode of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court the debtor had reached the framework for an agreement with debtor-in-possession lenders Black Diamond Capital Management LLC to inject $3 million in additional financing for the debtor after...

