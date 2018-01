Law360's Pro Say: The Decline And Fall Of Sedgwick LLP

Law360, New York (January 27, 2018, 12:00 AM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team does a post mortem on the fall of BigLaw fixture Sedgwick LLP, discusses a Starbucks case that may give landlords a legal roadmap to stop store closures, explains a case barring a strip club from enforcing "sham" arbitration pacts, and reviews a musical sendup of Preet Bharara.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key...

