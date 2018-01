4 Ways To Save Injury Clients From Social Media Disasters

Law360, Los Angeles (January 31, 2018, 1:14 PM EST) -- It has become standard practice for defendants in personal injury lawsuits to immediately seek out the plaintiffs' social media accounts in the hopes of digging up dirt that runs contrary to their claims, which makes it essential that attorneys get their clients' social media affairs in order.



Personal injury attorneys are no strangers to the horror stories of plaintiffs or their relatives throwing wrenches into their own cases, and that's why many practitioners have made advising clients on their social media habits a priority.



“Many are...

