Picket Ban Flouted Free Speech Rights, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that an Oregon school district illegally stifled pro-union messaging by banning picketing and signage on all school property ahead of a teachers strike, affirming a lower court’s conclusion that the policies led to both union members and students having their free speech rights violated.



In a published ruling, a three-judge panel upheld a 2015 ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane that Jackson County School District No. 9 — a public school district located near Medford, Oregon — enacted numerous...

To view the full article, register now.