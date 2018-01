Brand Battles: Warner Bros., Sazerac, Amazon

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:40 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Warner Bros. offers up a legalese description of "Road Runner," Sazerac gets into another buffalo fight, and Amazon is hit with an opposition over "Prime."



Looney Lawyers



In a new filing at the board this week, attorneys for Warner Bros. offered up an exquisitely stilted recap of an iconic Looney Tunes cartoon.



Citing the title character from the Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner cartoons, the studio filed an opposition over an...

To view the full article, register now.