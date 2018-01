EPA Backtracks, Now Says Pebble Mine May Be Too Risky

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said it's having second thoughts about letting plans for a massive open-pit mine in Alaska near the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery proceed, suggesting the environmental concerns may be too great to allow the project to go forward — a win for green groups that oppose the mine.



Early in EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s tenure in 2017, the agency settled two lawsuits with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.-owned Pebble Limited Partnership, allowing the company to apply for a Clean Water...

