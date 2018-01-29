Accounting Watchdog Launches KPMG Carillion Audit Probe

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 12:31 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s accounting regulator said Monday it will investigate KPMG’s audit of the financial statements of construction giant Carillion PLC, which collapsed this month with an £800 million ($1.1 billion) pension deficit.



The inquiry, which will be carried out by the Financial Reporting Council’s enforcement division, will cover 2014, 2015, and 2016, and will include additional audit work carried out by the audit company in 2017.



The investigation will probe whether the auditor has breached requirements, in particular the ethical and technical standards for auditors, the FRC...

To view the full article, register now.