MP Attacks Pensions Regulator Over Carillion Collapse

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 1:35 PM GMT) -- A senior U.K. lawmaker accused The Pensions Regulator on Monday of allowing Carillion PLC to negotiate away its pension scheme contributions months before the contracting giant collapsed.



Frank Field, chairman of the House of Commons Committee for Work and Pensions, accused the regulator of “sniffing around” Carillion for more than a decade, with little clear benefit, before the firm — one of Britain’s largest construction and services companies — entered into insolvency on Jan. 15.



Field claimed that Carillion had “negotiat[ed] deficit contributions away entirely last...

