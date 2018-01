Ports Defend French Tax Break In EU Court

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:54 PM EST) -- An association of French ports is going to court to defend a corporate tax break, claiming the European Commission erred in a 2017 ruling striking it down as a distortion of the common market, according to a Monday filing.



The Union des Ports de France, the association that represents the operators of French ports, said the commission didn't prove the nearly 80-year-old French corporate tax exemption gave port operators an unfair competitive advantage in violation of the European Union's state aid rules. The association's November 2017 filing...

