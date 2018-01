Iran Threatens To Arbitrate $1.5B Turkmenistan Gas Row

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 7:44 PM EST) -- Iran said Monday it may take Turkmenistan to the International Court of Arbitration over the "low" quality of gas it receives from the Central Asian nation and the high cost it pays for it, in an effort to resolve a $1.5 billion dispute over payments.



Hamid Reza Araghi, the managing director of the National Iranian Gas Co., has previously indicated that Tehran would prefer to avoid arbitration with Turkmenistan’s state-owned gas company, Turkmengas, if possible. Araghi on Monday said the country would like to continue purchasing gas from...

