Property Co. Pushes To Renew RBS Libor Swaps Test Case

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 5:31 PM GMT) -- A real estate group seeking to revive its landmark £30 million ($42 million) misselling case against Royal Bank of Scotland told a London appeals court Monday that the bank misled it about the risks of the Libor-linked swaps.



Property Alliance Group said at a Court of Appeal hearing in London that RBS misled it about the risks associated with four interest rate swaps the bank sold the property developer in the run-up to the financial crisis of 2008.



RBS put PAG “off the scent” about the...

