EU Seeks Same Regs and ECJ Rule During Brexit Transition

Law360, London (January 29, 2018, 6:40 PM GMT) -- British banks and other financial services will be subject to the same European Union regulatory requirements during a Brexit transition period running until Dec. 31, 2020, when the European Court of Justice will also apply in full, EU governments proposed on Monday.



The European Council, meeting without the U.K., issued its vision of a transition period after the U.K. leaves the EU in March 2019. The proposal, which includes stripping Britain of any decision-making powers in the EU, will form the bloc's negotiating position with Britain...

