CSX Seeks 11th Circ. Win In Relocation, Stock Options Row

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 4:28 PM EST) -- CSX Corp. asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reverse a lower court’s decisions finding the railroad holding company owed the IRS almost $1.8 million in tax on employee relocation expenses and nearly $2.4 million on stock options, arguing the plain text and legislative history of railroad law favored not taxing those benefits.



CSX said employee relocation expenses and stock option payments should not be taxable under the Railroad Retirement Tax Act, which defined taxable compensation as “any form of money remuneration paid to an individual...

To view the full article, register now.