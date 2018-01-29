Expert Analysis

New Pa. Mortgage Servicer Law Raises A Host Of Questions

By Costas Avrakotos, Daniel Pearson and Patty Mesa January 29, 2018, 1:18 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 1:18 PM EST) -- To welcome in the new year, mortgage loan servicers in Pennsylvania were greeted by a new licensing obligation. On Dec. 22, 2017, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation into law imposing a licensing obligation for residential mortgage loan servicers. With the enactment of Senate Bill 751, Pennsylvania became the latest state to join the majority of states that license mortgage servicers.[1] The date by which a license needs to be obtained will be determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities by regulations that will...
