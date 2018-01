Insurers Say Poisoned Bees Are Excluded From Farm's Policy

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 6:40 PM EST) -- Unigard Insurance Co. and OneBeacon Insurance Co. told a California federal court on Friday that they have no duty to defend a commercial farm that killed off bees it had rented for pollination by applying pesticides near their hives for years, calling it “property damage” and thus excluded.



George Perry and Sons Inc. is the farm that rented the bees from Gary Mattes and Gary's Apiaries for a period of years in order to pollinate George Perry's watermelon and pumpkin fields, according to the suit. After...

To view the full article, register now.