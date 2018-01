RELX Pays £580M For Digital Risk Identification Biz

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 2:47 PM EST) -- Information and analytics firm RELX Group said Monday it inked a cash deal to buy all the issued shares of security technology company ThreatMetrix for £580 million ($816 million), marking the firm's largest deal in a decade and its first after a buying and selling spree last year.



Under the deal, San Jose, California-based ThreatMetrix will join the business services unit of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a unit of London-based RELX Group, which in 2017 completed eight acquisitions, worth a combined £123 million, and 17 asset divestitures,...

To view the full article, register now.