ETP Blasts FERC Drilling Ban On Ohio Pipeline

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer Partners LP has objected to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's recent order halting drilling activity on part of the Rover pipeline until potential drilling fluid losses are remedied, arguing in a letter Sunday that it has dealt with the problem and adhered to requirements.



Chris Sonneborn, ETP’s senior vice president of engineering, defended the company’s record in the letter to FERC. He also responded to questions posed by FERC and said ETP was complying with a slew of requirements to make sure there were...

