Macaroni Grill Creditors Seek OK For $8M Lien Challenge

Law360, Wilmington (January 29, 2018, 3:38 PM EST) -- Macaroni Grill's unsecured creditors asked a Delaware judge late Friday to let the committee go around official Chapter 11 debtors and go after assets locked up by disputed liens and prepetition financing agreements, potentially increasing the group’s recoveries by $8 million or more.



The motion and an 11-count complaint filed late Friday in Judge Mary F. Walrath's court accused the company of entering into unsupportable, unsecured or improper prepetition borrowing, lien and restructuring agreements and terms with Bank of Colorado and Riesen Funding LLC. Riesen is...

