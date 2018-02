Life Sciences Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- King & Spalding turned a streak of courtroom loses on its head for Johnson & Johnson and prevailed in the regulatory arena in 2017, landing its life sciences team among Law360’s Practice Groups of the Year.



After other firms racked up five trial losses, one of which was later overruled, to women who claimed Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer, King & Spalding prevailed in the first trial defending similar powders against a claim that they contained asbestos and caused a consumer’s mesothelioma....

To view the full article, register now.