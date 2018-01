Tobacco Cos. Escape $1M In Atty Fees To Smoker’s Estate

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 2:16 PM EST) -- A Florida court on Monday cleared R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Liggett Group LLC of an obligation to pay almost $1 million in attorneys’ fees to the estate of a deceased smoker who won more than $2 million in a jury award, saying there was a “good reason” for the expenses incurred.



The First District Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling that the expenses were incurred while proving basic, already decided facts the defendants had refused to admit — such as that cigarettes contain nicotine...

