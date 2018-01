Union Acquisition Files $100M IPO To Buy Latin American Biz

Law360, New York (January 29, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- Blank check company Union Acquisition Corp. on Monday filed a $100 million initial public offering, hoping to raise money that will help fund an acquisition of a business from Latin America, a region the company’s management believes is rife with opportunities.



New York-based Union Acquisition, represented by Graubard Miller, told regulators it plans to issue 10 million units priced at $10 each. Proceeds will rise to $115 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 1.5 million units.



Union Acquisition said that while it...

